“Subway chokehold death” : Ex-Marine puts New York subway passenger in chokehold, resulting in his death

Man Dies After Being Put in Chokehold on New York Subway Train

On Monday afternoon, a man named Jordan Neely died after being restrained by fellow passengers on a New York subway train. Neely was known to some as a Michael Jackson impersonator who regularly danced in the Times Square transit hub. Witnesses and police say that Neely was yelling and pacing back and forth on the train in Manhattan when he was restrained by at least three people, including a US Marine veteran who put him in a chokehold that lasted until his body went limp. A second passenger pinned Neely’s arms while a third held down his shoulder. It is unclear why the group felt the need to restrain him.

Neely, who was black, lost consciousness during the struggle. Paramedics and police arrived after the train stopped at a station, but he was pronounced dead at a Manhattan hospital shortly afterward. The 24-year-old Marine veteran, who appeared to be white, was taken into custody and released without charges. His name has not been released publicly. The medical examiner’s office classified Neely’s death as a homicide and the manner as a chokehold but noted that any determination about criminal culpability would be left to the legal system. The Manhattan district attorney’s office said it is investigating.

The incident has evoked strong reactions from New Yorkers and officials. Some described the act as a lethal overreaction to a person in the throes of mental illness while others defended the Marine veteran’s actions. A group of protesters gathered on Wednesday afternoon in the station where Neely died to call for an arrest. Kyle Ishmael, a 38-year-old Harlem resident, said the video of the incident left him feeling “disgusted”. “I couldn’t believe this was happening on my subway in my city that I grew up in,” he said.

Neely’s death comes amid a period of heightened public attention on both homelessness and mental illness on New York City’s streets and subways. Following several high-profile incidents, including a shooting on a subway train that left 10 people wounded last year, Mayor Eric Adams promised to deploy additional police officers and mental health workers throughout the transit system.

The freelance journalist who recorded the incident, Juan Alberto Vazquez, told the New York Post that Neely was screaming “in an aggressive manner” and complaining of hunger and thirst. Neely did not physically attack anyone, Vazquez said, adding that the Marine veteran approached the man after he threw his jacket to the ground.

The incident highlights the challenges of dealing with mental illness and homelessness on public transportation. It also raises questions about the use of force by civilians and the legal implications of such actions. As the investigation continues, advocates are calling for more resources to address the root causes of homelessness and mental illness in New York City and beyond.

News Source : The Newsroom

Source Link :New York subway passenger died after ex-Marine put him in chokehold/