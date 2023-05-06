Subway Chokehold Death : Gaining Insight into the Tragic Subway Chokehold Death

Gaining Insight into the Tragic Subway Chokehold Fatality

The Tragic Subway Chokehold Death of Eric Garner: A Reminder of the Need for Police Reform

Introduction

On July 17, 2014, Eric Garner, a 43-year-old black man, was killed by New York City Police Department officers in Staten Island. The incident sparked nationwide protests and renewed scrutiny of police brutality. This article will examine what happened in the tragic subway chokehold death of Eric Garner and the need for police reform.

The Circumstances Leading up to the Incident

Garner was a well-known figure in his community, often seen selling loose cigarettes on the street. He had been arrested multiple times for the same offense, but never faced serious consequences. This time, however, police officers approached him with the intention of arresting him. Garner, who was unarmed and not presenting a threat to anyone, resisted arrest. This is where the situation escalated.

The Use of Chokehold

Officer Pantaleo put Garner in a chokehold, a move that had been banned by the NYPD in 1993. The chokehold restricted Garner’s breathing, and he struggled to free himself. The officers continued to hold him down, even after he repeatedly stated that he couldn’t breathe. The chokehold was a key factor in Garner’s death. The medical examiner’s report found that it contributed to his death by compressing his neck and chest, exacerbating his asthma and leading to a heart attack.

Outrage and Calls for Police Reform

The incident sparked outrage and calls for police reform, particularly in communities of color. Many saw it as an example of excessive force and racial profiling by law enforcement. The lack of accountability for the officers involved only added to the frustration and anger. Since Garner’s death, there have been some efforts to address police brutality and reform the criminal justice system.

Efforts to Address Police Brutality and Reform the Criminal Justice System

The NYPD revised its use-of-force policy and implemented new training programs, including de-escalation tactics. There have also been calls for body cameras and other accountability measures to be implemented. However, incidents of police brutality and excessive force continue to occur, particularly in communities of color.

Conclusion

The tragic subway chokehold death of Eric Garner serves as a reminder of the need for continued vigilance and action to address police brutality and reform the criminal justice system. Until there is real accountability and systemic change, tragedies like this will continue to happen. It’s time for all of us to stand up against police brutality and demand accountability from those who are supposed to protect us. We must work together to create a fair and just society for all.