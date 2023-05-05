“Subway chokehold death” Today : Protests Erupt as Homeless Man Remembered as “Normal Kid” Killed by Subway Chokehold

Jordan Neely Remembered as a Talented Performer and a Good Person

The death of Jordan Neely, a homeless man who was known for his Michael Jackson impersonation on the New York subway, has sparked protests and tributes across the city. Neely died after an altercation on the subway, which saw him restrained by an unnamed 24-year-old Marine. According to the city’s medical examiner, the chokehold was responsible for his death, leaving prosecutors in New York to decide whether further action is required. However, for those who knew Neely best, the depth of his character was in abundance, compared to the initially reported characteristics he displayed during that encounter on a northbound F train in Manhattan.

Neely had become renowned with subway users in the city, known for his impersonation of the late singer Michael Jackson. He was so popular that a Facebook group in his honor was created, which shared video footage of the performer carrying out routines. Among those to discuss his character was 33-year-old Jony Espinal, a neighbor of Neely, who he first met in 2012. Espinal described living next to Neely in Washington Heights, a neighborhood in Upper Manhattan, where the latter would regularly discuss his love of video games and busking.

The friend told The Guardian: “He was just a normal, nerdy kid… they’re portraying him as somebody that he’s not. He didn’t deserve what happened to him, and he really didn’t deserve the way everybody is portraying him.” Others remembered Neely with similar warmth, including Larry Malcolm Smith, Jr., who knew the tragic performer while they lived in foster care. Speaking to Gothamist, he said: “This was a good guy. He would be in the New York City train station using his God-gifted ability and talent.”

Neely’s family paid tribute, discussing the tragedy of his battles with mental health and the loss of his mother at the age of 14 when she was murdered. His aunt, Carolyn Neely, 40, told the New York Post that her nephew had “never been the same” since her sister’s death, adding on an online fundraiser: “I love my nephew Jordan Neely, he was a very talented black man who loves to dance. Performance was his thing.”

While tributes continue to pour in for Neely, protests erupt across the New York subway, with attendees demanding justice for the performer. At one event, Minister Ray Tarvin added to The Guardian: “He was a nice person, not aggressive or violent. Everyone who knew him knows that. He’d accept anything you had – many of the homeless down here are sober. They’re needing food or shelter or clothing, not strung out and shooting up dope.”

In conclusion, Jordan Neely was remembered as a talented performer and a good person by those who knew him best. His tragic death has brought attention to the issue of homelessness and the need for compassion and understanding towards those who are struggling. It is important to remember that behind every homeless person, there is a story, and we must strive to treat them with dignity and respect.

News Source : Clive Hammond

Source Link :Homeless man ‘killed by subway chokehold’ remembered as ‘normal kid’ as protests erupt | US | News/