Secede or Succeed: Which Best Fits America?

Introduction

Are we headed for another Civil War or are we more unified than what the media portrays? This article explores the possibility of a civil war and whether we are succeeding or seceding as a nation.

Are We Headed for a Civil War?

Some believe that America is heading for another Civil War. The political system is overwhelmed by anger, violent acts, low approval ratings, and militia groups. There are analogies to America’s past, circa 1860. Polls show that Americans think a civil war is coming, with more than a third supporting secession. Cobb County is already witnessing this, as some Atlantans moved to Cobb County to escape their city now want to form their own cities, to “secede,” in effect, from the county.

Is America More Unified Than What the Media Portrays?

While civil war seems to be the popular topic in the media, peace and tranquility just don’t sell as well. A RollCall poll found that Americans are united in worry over political divisions but not much else. White voters apparently fear we are close to civil war, but 58% say they are more optimistic for the future because young people are committed to making America better. Only 38% disagreed. The number believing we’re headed in the right direction increased slightly, just as those thinking things were getting worse declined.

In a late April 2023 poll, CNN reported that “most Americans tend to be relatively satisfied with the course of their own lives.” They think the country’s not so well off, but they’re doing just fine. The myth of our failing society is fed by “Bad News Bias” which taps into our brains more than good information and both foreign and domestic sources of propaganda, which some Americans amazingly believe more strongly than what they personally experience.

Gallup provides more evidence that people are succeeding, but thinking that they or others aren’t. Their report says “Many more Americans are achieving success according to their own views of success (‘personal success’) than what they believe to be society’s views of success (‘perceived societal success’).” For most Americans, personal success isn’t just about money. It includes examples of success in education, relationship, character, health, work, and quality of life, not just status and wealth.

Why Are We Successful?

Americans attribute their success to the ability to change and the reliance on long-standing principles. While Americans are patriotic and love the Constitution, they appreciate the wisdom of the Founding Fathers in making the ability of future generations of Americans to have a voice in how we are governed. And that’s a real recipe for success for the USA.

Conclusion

While some believe that America is heading for another Civil War, the majority of Americans are more optimistic about the future. Americans are achieving success according to their own views of success and appreciate the wisdom of the Founding Fathers in making the ability of future generations of Americans to have a voice in how we are governed. This is a recipe for success for the USA.

About the Author: John A. Tures is a professor of political science at LaGrange College in LaGrange, Georgia. His views are his own. He can be reached at jtures@lagrange.edu. His Twitter account is JohnTures2.

Secession movement in America Success stories in Cobb County Southern secession during the Civil War Business success in Cobb County Secede or succeed: the choice for small businesses in America

News Source : Cobb County Courier

Source Link :Secede or Succeed? Where is America and Cobb County?/