“Succession finale streaming”: “The Most Brutal Quotes from ‘Succession’ and Where to Watch the Series Finale”

The Emmy-winning HBO series “Succession” will come to an end on Sunday after four seasons of sharp and dramatic television. Along the way, the Roy family and the staff of Waystar RoyCo have fired off some of the cruelest and often hilarious barbs. Here are some of the most memorable lines that will live in infamy:

Logan Roy

“I love you, but you are not serious people.”

“Karl, if your hands are clean, it’s only because your whorehouse also does manicures.”

Kendall Roy

“We go reverse Viking, we pillage their village… One head, one crown.”

“Little Lord F—leroy has joined the call.”

“You’re like the world’s biggest f—ing parasite. You’re a human tapeworm. Maybe stop feeding on your own f—ing family, and try sucking some blood elsewhere.”

“The dinosaur is having one last roar at the meteor before it wipes him out.”

Shiv Roy

“Cold and inhospitable. That seems to check out.”

“Do you think Dad will be able to cross the threshold, or will he spontaneously combust?”

“Killing hobos isn’t a hobby.”

Roman Roy

“It’s an incredibly evolved, ruthlessly segregated city you’ve built on this geological fault here.”

“Horse didn’t want you to f— it?”

“Nice vest, Wambsgans. It’s so puffy. What’s it stuffed with, your hopes and dreams?”

“I think what he meant to say is that he wished that mum gave birth to a can opener because at least then it would be useful.”

Tom Wambsgans

“I think that you are incapable of love, and I think that you are maybe not a good person to have children.”

“I’d castrate you and marry you in a heartbeat.”

“I wonder if the sad I’d be without you would be less than the sad I get from being with you.”

“You can’t make a Tomlette without breaking some Greggs.”

Other Memorable Lines

“The good thing about having a family that doesn’t love you is that you learn to live without it.” – Connor Roy

“Greg to Tom about Logan: ‘He’s just moseying, terrifyingly moseying. He’s wearing sunglasses inside. He looks like as if Santa Claus is a hitman.'”

“Matsson to Greg: ‘I thought you were the backwash at the bottom of the gene pool, but this is something else.'”

“Geri to Tom: ‘Oh, you’re sick with grief? You might want to put down that fish taco. You’re getting your melancholy everywhere.'”

“Ewan to brother Logan: ‘The ‘Logan Roy School of Journalism’? What’s next, the ‘Jack The Ripper Women’s Health Clinic’?”

“Roman to Waystar Studios head Joy Palmer on Los Angeles: ‘You’re pathetic. You are a revolting little worm, aren’t you? You little slime puppy.'”

“Greg to Kendall: ‘I don’t do white drugs.'”

“Willa to Tom: ‘At least I’m only getting f—ed by one member of this family.'”

As “Succession” comes to an end, these lines will continue to live on in the hearts and minds of its devoted fans. Though we may say goodbye, the show’s legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire and entertain for years to come.

