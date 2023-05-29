“Succession finale”: Succession finale recap: TV’s most depressing ending yet

Succession Season Four Finale Recap: With Open Eyes

The Succession Season Four finale, titled With Open Eyes, left fans with a mix of emotions as the super-rich Roy siblings self-sabotaged one last time. Here’s a board report on the feature-length finale.

The Roy siblings were scattered, with Kendall scrambling to gather support to stop the sale of Waystar at board level and Shiv scheming for the other side. Roman, physically and emotionally bruised after imploding at their father’s funeral, was in Barbados with their mother. Via double agent Greg and various “ratfuckers”, Kendall got wind that Roman was licking his wounds in Barbados. Kendall told his replacement PA that he was flying down, not knowing that Shiv was a few hours ahead, hoping to lure Roman over for “unanimity across the board”.

Ready for a Caribbean air-clear? Lady Caroline. In tropical paradise, Lady Caroline looked after the “fragile” Roman the best way she knew how – by delegating it all to her husband Peter Munion. Kendall arrived, shouting about the deal pivoting on Roman’s vote. In contrast to Ken’s stress, Shiv was smug. “I won,” she gloated. “Take it like a man and eat it.”

Back in Manhattan, Tom had his third “vibe-hang” with Matsson. Shiv was too pushy, too smart, and their sexual chemistry was distracting, and he offered the US CEO gig to Tom. As they celebrated with vodka shots, Greg slyly used an app to translate their Swedish chat about binning Shiv and fed the intel back to Kendall.

With Shiv back, the siblings formed a powerful voting bloc. They needed to present a coherent plan to the board, including a credible leader. Kendall was the obvious choice – partly because Logan “sat me down in the Candy Kitchen in Bridgehampton when I was seven” and said he was heir. Roman insisted that Logan had said it to him most recently. “He offered it to me too,” piped up Shiv. It was playground squabbling, but gradually logic prevailed. Roman didn’t really want it. Shiv had been working for the other side. As Kendall said: “If we want to hold onto this company, it’s me.” They’d rule over separate fiefdoms: Shiv could change the world with the news division, Roman could disrupt with social media. As they anointed Kendall king, Roman said: “It’s haunted, cursed, and nothing will ever go right, but enjoy your bauble.”

There followed one of Succession’s happiest-ever family scenes as the siblings horsed around. They impersonated Kendall and joked about murdering him. They mixed “a meal for a king” from random kitchen ingredients, made him down the blended goop, then tipped it over his head. Mocking Peter’s “special cheese” and “frozen nobbies”, they were scolded by their mother for being noisy. Their naughtiness was endearing, but next morning it was back to business.

As the sibs swaggered into Waystar HQ, it was all systems go. Chairperson Frank ran around “like his testicles were on fire”. PR chief Karolina hailed it as a “chance to change the culture”, which happened to include sacking her boss Hugo. “Activist backtivist” Stewy was on-side. But it was the siblings who wobbled.

Rattled by the sight of Gerri, Roman became tearful that it could have been him but he’d “pussied out”. Kendall clutched him in such a tight bear-hug that Romey’s forehead stitches popped. Come the vote, it was Shiv’s turn. With the count tied at 6-6, she had the casting decision but dramatically stormed out. Just when we thought we might get a happy-ish ending, sibling rivalry reared its head. “I don’t think you’d be good at this,” she told Kendall coldly. “I love you, but I can’t fucking stomach you.” She wanted the job, didn’t want him to have it, but also knew he wasn’t capable.

As he pleaded, Pinkie dropped her bombshell: “You can’t be CEO because you killed someone.” Chekhov’s dead waiter had to be brandished sometime. Deep in denial, Kendall feebly claimed the Chappaquiddick-echoing car crash never happened. “I’m the eldest boy!” he declared pathetically. Now Roman turned too, taunting Kendall that he wasn’t “the bloodline” because he wasn’t the biological father of his children. The fight turned physical in full view of their colleagues. They really weren’t serious people. The vote went 7-6 against the Roys. Desolate Kendall departed. He’d sat in his father’s chair…

Succession finale recap Feel-bad ending of Succession TV history’s most depressing endings Succession’s devastating series finale Disappointing conclusion of Succession.

News Source : Michael Hogan

Source Link :Succession recap: the finale – probably the most feel-bad ending in TV history | Succession/