Succession finale: The conclusion of Succession was deeply gratifying.

Succession: A Satisfying End to a Brilliantly Written Show

As the credits rolled on the final episode of HBO’s Succession, I felt a sense of relief. It was strange to reach the end of something that had given me and many others so much pleasure. The Roys, every one of them both great viewing and utterly repulsive, had finally reached an end to their succession battle. And that was enough.

One of the many great things about Succession is that it didn’t tell the viewer what to think. It credited its audience with intelligence, assumed we were paying close attention and gave us space to form our own opinions, much like the best fiction does. The show ended when the matter of the succession was resolved, leaving the viewer reflecting that it couldn’t have ended any other way. The Roys did what they always do – stabbed one another in the back, the front, and the sides. They messed each other up and messed themselves up, which is all they’ve ever done.

The writing and performances of the show were peerless and casually brilliant. However, the Roys live in a political world that is nearly ours, but not quite. There are glimpses of ATN, a Fox analogue often referred to, even by its supporters, as nasty, racist, etc. Republican Presidential hopeful Mencken is a fan of Hitler, which is a stupendously silly thing in such an intelligent show. The glimpses we get of ATN are very funny, but they don’t have the reality of the rest of the show.

Thankfully, this was mostly kept as backdrop dressing. Succession never had its cake and ate it in that way. The show never spoon-fed us drones as the media controlling our thoughts and stirring us up to acts of violence like ants. The conclusion brought the story, and the Roys, back to solid ground – the tortuously inept status games and psychological dysfunction that have rarely been captured so expertly anywhere else.

In contrast, The Good Wife/Good Fight invented an imaginary scenario that was wildly odd. The Good Wife went from being one of the smartest shows on TV to The Good Fight, one of the dumbest. The bizarre final series of The Good Wife featured the run-up to a fictional presidential election campaign with fictional candidates, which was later revealed to have been won by… Donald Trump.

Succession, on the other hand, was satisfyingly realistic and portrayed the Roys in a way that was both captivating and repulsive. It showed us how the wealthy and powerful live and how they will do anything to maintain their status.

In the end, Succession gave us a brilliantly written show that was both entertaining and thought-provoking. It didn’t tell us what to think, but instead, it challenged us to form our own opinions. It was a satisfying end to a brilliant show that will be remembered for years to come.

