Sudanese refugees face acute hunger as Sudan is elevated to highest alert level for food insecurity

Sudan conflict : Sudan conflict drives mass hunger and displacement, 1 million expected to flee

Sudan, Burkina Faso, Haiti, and Mali have now been classified at the highest alert level for acute hunger, joining Afghanistan, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, and Yemen. A likely El Niño event has also raised concerns of climate extremes in vulnerable nations. Urgent humanitarian action is needed to prevent starvation and death and achieve global food security, according to a report by the FAO. Acute food insecurity is expected to potentially increase in 18 hunger hotspots, comprising a total of 22 countries, with severity worse than ever before. Economic shocks and stressors continue to drive acute hunger in almost all hotspots, largely due to fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine. The report listed the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Kenya, Pakistan, and Syria as hotspots with very high concern, along with Myanmar, Lebanon, Malawi, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

News Source : UN News

UN agencies Rising hunger Risk assessment Humanitarian crisis Food insecurity