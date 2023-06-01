“Sudden Cardiac Arrest Treatment”: CPR Steps for Sudden Cardiac Arrest: Understanding Signs, Risk Factors, Causes, and Treatment | Latest Health Updates

Understanding Sudden Cardiac Arrest: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment

Cardiac arrest is a sudden, life-threatening medical condition that occurs when the heart stops beating abruptly. The absence of blood flow to the vital organs and tissues can cause irreversible damage to the brain and other organs. Sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) is a medical emergency that requires immediate intervention to increase the chances of survival. In this article, we will discuss the causes, symptoms, and treatment options for SCA.

What is Sudden Cardiac Arrest?

Sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) occurs when the heart’s electrical impulses become erratic, leading to an irregular heartbeat or arrhythmia. This arrhythmia can cause the heart to stop beating abruptly, leading to a sudden loss of consciousness and breathing. SCA is a medical emergency that requires immediate intervention, as the chances of survival decrease with each passing minute.

Heart Attack Vs Sudden Cardiac Arrest: What is the difference

SCA is often confused with a heart attack, but they are two different medical conditions. In a heart attack, the blood flow to the heart muscle is blocked, leading to damage to the heart muscle. In contrast, SCA occurs when the heart’s electrical impulses become erratic, leading to an irregular heartbeat or arrhythmia. However, a heart attack can lead to SCA, especially if not treated promptly.

What Causes A Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA)?

SCA can occur in people with or without pre-existing heart conditions. However, the most common causes of SCA include:

Coronary heart disease

Heart attack

Thickening/enlargement/weakening of the heart muscle

Abnormalities in heart’s electrical system like Long QT syndrome and Brugada syndrome

Heart failure

Heart valve diseases

Congenital heart disease

Genetic disorders

Non-cardiac causes of SCA include:

Certain lung problems like pulmonary embolism (clots in lung arteries)

Drowning, electrocution, or severe trauma

Substance abuse (cocaine, heroin, or meth)

Electrolyte imbalance

Intracranial bleed

Sepsis

Are there any risk factors for A Sudden Cardiac Arrest?

Several risk factors increase the likelihood of developing SCA, including:

Personal or family history of coronary artery disease (CAD) or other cardiac diseases, such as arrhythmias, congenital heart diseases, etc.

Past medical history of heart attack or SCA

Lifestyle factors and habits mainly including smoking, sedentary lifestyle, overweight and obesity

Comorbidities such as high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol, and uncontrolled diabetes

Progressing age

Obstructive sleep apnea

Chronic kidney disease

Sudden Cardiac Arrest Symptoms

In the majority of cases, SCA happens without any “warning” symptoms. However, in symptomatic cases, the commonly experienced symptoms include:

Chest pain

Trouble breathing or loss of breath

Racing heart

Feeling weak, dizzy, or throwing up

Fainting or loss of consciousness

How to Diagnose A Cardiac Arrest?

SCA is diagnosed clinically without major tests. However, diagnostic tests are done to look for the cause of SCA and treat it if it can be treated. The tests usually include:

Electrocardiogram (ECG)

Chest X-ray

Blood tests to determine the chemical markers of various diseases

Echocardiogram (or “echo”)

Other imaging tests like cardiac MRI

Electrophysiological study

Family screening and genetic testing to ascertain the risk of SCA

Cardiac catheterization

How Is A Sudden Cardiac Arrest Treated?

SCA is a medical emergency that requires immediate intervention to increase the chances of survival. The treatment options for SCA include:

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to revive and facilitate blood and oxygen circulation

Treatment strategies to maintain blood pressure, breathing, and oxygenation (involving measures like ventilation and ECMO)

Defibrillation

Specific therapies can be administered after resuscitation, such as coronary angioplasty, correction of electrolyte and metabolic imbalances, treatment of infection and sepsis, treatment of specific electrical disorders, and implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD)

Life After Surviving SCA

The chances of survival and long-term outcomes after SCA depend on various factors such as the cause of SCA, the duration of CPR, and the patient’s overall health status. Some people may recover without any long-term problems, while others may experience long-term brain damage.

How to do CPR?

If you witness someone experiencing SCA, call for emergency medical help immediately and then start CPR. Push hard and fast on the person’s chest – about 100 to 120 pushes a minute. Check the person’s airway if you are skilled in CPR. Then deliver rescue breaths after every 30 compressions. If you are untrained, continue performing chest compressions until help arrives.

In conclusion, sudden cardiac arrest is a medical emergency that requires immediate intervention to increase the chances of survival. Awareness of the general public and training in basic cardio-pulmonary resuscitation until the arrival of medical help, along with ready availability of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in public places, is pivotal in saving lives.

