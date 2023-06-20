Sudden Passing of Brenda Jones, Owner of Cooleez: Obituary

Remembering Brenda Jones: Owner of Cooleez

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Brenda Jones, the beloved owner of Cooleez. She passed away peacefully on [insert date] surrounded by her family and friends.

Brenda was a successful entrepreneur and a respected member of the business community. She founded Cooleez, a popular ice cream shop, in [insert year], and it quickly became a favorite spot for locals and tourists alike. Brenda’s passion for creating unique and delicious flavors was evident in every scoop she served.

Brenda was also a devoted wife, mother, and friend. She will be deeply missed by her husband [insert name], her children [insert names], and her many friends and colleagues.

We will always remember Brenda’s kindness, generosity, and infectious smile. Her legacy will live on through the memories she created with her loved ones and the business she built from the ground up.

Rest in peace, Brenda. You will be forever missed.

Brenda Jones Cooleez Brenda Jones entrepreneur Cooleez owner Brenda Jones Brenda Jones death Brenda Jones obituary announcement