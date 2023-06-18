Suddenly, the talented guitar player and amazing son, Michael Lewis Kitchener, has passed away.

Michael Lewis Kitchener, Amazing Son and Skilled Guitar Player, Passes Away Suddenly

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Michael Lewis Kitchener, an amazing son and skilled guitar player. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and fans.

Michael was a talented musician who had a passion for the guitar. He was known for his incredible skills and ability to captivate audiences with his performances. His love for music was evident in everything he did, and he inspired many with his talent.

Michael’s unexpected passing is a great loss to the music community and to all who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Michael. You will be forever missed.

