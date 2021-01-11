Sue Addis Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Sue Addis of Brighton has Died.

Sue Addis has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.

Brighton Dome 3d · We are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of Sue Addis. A long-standing supporter of the arts and much loved member of the Brighton community through her business and charitable work, Sue will be much missed at Brighton Dome & Brighton Festival. Our heartfelt condolences and thoughts are with her family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time. Photo: Brighton Pictures (brightonpictures.com)

Source: (20+) Brighton Dome – Posts | Facebook

Tributes

Rachael BC

Such terrible news. The restaurant is a Brighton institution. Deepest sympathies to her family.

Sam Rider

Devastating news- a great supporter over the years of the Dome and many many other local organisations. Shocking.

Jeanette Hicks

so sad ,my heart goes out to her familyxx.