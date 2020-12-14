Sue Donohoe Death -Dead – Obituary : former Assistant Coach and WBB Legend Sue Donohoe has Died .
former Assistant Coach and WBB Legend Sue Donohoe has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
'Jacks mourn the passing of former Assistant Coach and WBB Legend Sue Donohoe
🔗https://t.co/ohMnHtbP8A pic.twitter.com/yRPDk0mxSw
— SFA Athletics (@SFA_Athletics) December 13, 2020
SFA Athletics @SFA_Athletics ‘Jacks mourn the passing of former Assistant Coach and WBB Legend Sue Donohoe
