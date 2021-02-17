Sue Hordijenko Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Cllr Sue Hordijenko has Died .

February 17, 2021
0 Comment

Death Notice for Today February 17. 2021.

Cllr Sue Hordijenko has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 17. 2021.

Bellingham Labour @BellinghamBLP We are very sad to say that Cllr Sue Hordijenko has died. Sue was a Bellingham resident who worked hard for local residents with an approachable manner, she was a real grafter and she was an active member of our community – we will miss her terribly.

