Sue Hordijenko Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Cllr Sue Hordijenko has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 17. 2021.
Cllr Sue Hordijenko has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 17. 2021.
We are very sad to say that Cllr Sue Hordijenko has died. Sue was a Bellingham resident who worked hard for local residents with an approachable manner, she was a real grafter and she was an active member of our community – we will miss her terribly. pic.twitter.com/t7hoO6Ef1R
— Bellingham Labour (@BellinghamBLP) February 17, 2021
Bellingham Labour @BellinghamBLP We are very sad to say that Cllr Sue Hordijenko has died. Sue was a Bellingham resident who worked hard for local residents with an approachable manner, she was a real grafter and she was an active member of our community – we will miss her terribly.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.