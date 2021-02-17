Sue Hordijenko Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Cllr Sue Hordijenko has Died .

Cllr Sue Hordijenko has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 17. 2021.

We are very sad to say that Cllr Sue Hordijenko has died. Sue was a Bellingham resident who worked hard for local residents with an approachable manner, she was a real grafter and she was an active member of our community – we will miss her terribly. pic.twitter.com/t7hoO6Ef1R

Bellingham Labour @BellinghamBLP We are very sad to say that Cllr Sue Hordijenko has died. Sue was a Bellingham resident who worked hard for local residents with an approachable manner, she was a real grafter and she was an active member of our community – we will miss her terribly.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –