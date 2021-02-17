Sue Hordijenko Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Councillor Sue Hordijenko has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 17. 2021.
Councillor Sue Hordijenko has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 17. 2021.
I’m very sorry to share the news that Councillor Sue Hordijenko has passed away. Sue was an extremely kind and compassionate woman who was a fantastic ward councillor to the residents of Bellingham. We will miss her deeply. pic.twitter.com/wDadjvhaJf
— Damien Egan (@damienegan) February 17, 2021
