Sue Peterson Death -Dead – Obituary : Sue Peterson has Died .

By | December 16, 2020
0 Comment

Sue Peterson Death -Dead – Obituary : Sue Peterson has Died .

Sue Peterson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 15. 2020.

Fernando Perez @fperezTCM My thoughts and prayers go out to the entire @WeslacoISD @WEHSWildcats family and the family of Mrs. Sue Peterson. I had the honor to know and work with her. Such a classy, smart and gentle leader #RestInPeace

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.