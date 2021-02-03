Sue Turner Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Sue Turner has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021
Sue Turner has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
The Bert S. Turner Department of Construction Management is saddened to hear of the passing of Sue Turner. Sue was a devoted philanthropist and preservationist that will be truly missed. Our condolences to the Turner family and friends.
— LSU Construction Management (@LSUCM) February 3, 2021
LSU Construction Management @LSUCM The Bert S. Turner Department of Construction Management is saddened to hear of the passing of Sue Turner. Sue was a devoted philanthropist and preservationist that will be truly missed. Our condolences to the Turner family and friends.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.