Sue Turner Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Sue Turner has Died .

Sue Turner has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

The Bert S. Turner Department of Construction Management is saddened to hear of the passing of Sue Turner. Sue was a devoted philanthropist and preservationist that will be truly missed. Our condolences to the Turner family and friends. — LSU Construction Management (@LSUCM) February 3, 2021

LSU Construction Management @LSUCM The Bert S. Turner Department of Construction Management is saddened to hear of the passing of Sue Turner. Sue was a devoted philanthropist and preservationist that will be truly missed. Our condolences to the Turner family and friends.

NOTICE.