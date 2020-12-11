Sue Upton Death – Obituary – Dead :Sue Upton has Died .

By | December 11, 2020
0 Comment

Sue Upton Death – Obituary – Dead :Sue Upton has Died .

Sue Upton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

Colin Mochrie @colinmochrie I first met Sue Upton on 22 Minutes and immediately loved her. Funny, supportive, a make-up genius and an artist. We worked a lot on shows with no budgets, but you’d never know from her incredible work. I’ll miss the laughs and the love. Condolences to Tim and the family.

Tributes 

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.