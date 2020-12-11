Sue Upton Death – Obituary – Dead :Sue Upton has Died .
Sue Upton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.
I first met Sue Upton on 22 Minutes and immediately loved her. Funny, supportive, a make-up genius and an artist. We worked a lot on shows with no budgets, but you'd never know from her incredible work. I'll miss the laughs and the love. Condolences to Tim and the family.
— Colin Mochrie (@colinmochrie) December 11, 2020
Tributes
Much love to Sue Upton’s family and extended Film Family 💔💔 https://t.co/NdJ4bWXqqa
— WPS (@warrenpsonoda) December 11, 2020
Rest in peace, Sue.
I loved Sue's infectious laugh and sense of humor. She was a joy to be around and incredibly talented.
“Sue Upton – Make Up Artist and Painter (Hamilton Ontario)” on #Vimeo https://t.co/53obIt2tv8
— karlee morse (@kombatbaby) December 11, 2020
