Sue Upton Death – Obituary – Dead :Sue Upton has Died .

Sue Upton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

Colin Mochrie @colinmochrie I first met Sue Upton on 22 Minutes and immediately loved her. Funny, supportive, a make-up genius and an artist. We worked a lot on shows with no budgets, but you’d never know from her incredible work. I’ll miss the laughs and the love. Condolences to Tim and the family.

Much love to Sue Upton’s family and extended Film Family 💔💔 https://t.co/NdJ4bWXqqa

Rest in peace, Sue.

I loved Sue's infectious laugh and sense of humor. She was a joy to be around and incredibly talented.

“Sue Upton – Make Up Artist and Painter (Hamilton Ontario)” on #Vimeo https://t.co/53obIt2tv8

— karlee morse (@kombatbaby) December 11, 2020