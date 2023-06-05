“Suffocation tour tips”: Top 5 Tour Tips for Avoiding Suffocation – Ep. 1064

Suffocation – TOUR TIPS (Top 5) Ep. 1064

1. Stay Hydrated

One of the most important tour tips for any musician is to stay hydrated. Suffocation’s lead vocalist, Frank Mullen, stresses the importance of drinking plenty of water and avoiding alcohol and caffeine. This is especially important when performing in hot and humid climates, as dehydration can lead to fatigue and even fainting. Mullen also recommends carrying a reusable water bottle to refill throughout the day.

2. Take Care of Your Voice

As a death metal band, Suffocation’s music requires a lot of vocal power and endurance. To maintain his vocal health on tour, Mullen recommends warming up before shows, avoiding smoking and drinking alcohol, and staying away from sugary and fatty foods. He also suggests using a throat spray or lozenge to soothe and protect the vocal cords.

3. Get Enough Rest

Touring can be exhausting, both physically and mentally. Suffocation’s guitarist, Terrance Hobbs, emphasizes the importance of getting enough rest between shows. This includes taking naps on the tour bus, finding quiet places to sleep in hotels, and avoiding late-night partying. Hobbs also suggests using noise-cancelling headphones or earplugs to block out noise on the bus or in hotels.

4. Stay Organized

Touring requires a lot of planning and coordination. Suffocation’s bassist, Derek Boyer, recommends staying organized by keeping track of schedules, setlists, and equipment. This includes using a tour manager or personal assistant to handle logistics and communication with venues and promoters. Boyer also suggests labeling all equipment and cables to avoid confusion and lost items.

5. Connect with Fans

As a touring band, Suffocation values connecting with their fans on and off stage. Drummer Eric Morotti suggests taking the time to meet and talk with fans after shows, signing autographs, and taking photos. He also recommends using social media to engage with fans and promote upcoming shows and events. Morotti believes that building a strong fan base is essential for a successful and fulfilling career in music.

Conclusion

Touring can be a challenging but rewarding experience for any musician. Suffocation’s tour tips emphasize the importance of staying hydrated, taking care of your voice, getting enough rest, staying organized, and connecting with fans. By following these tips, musicians can maintain their health, energy, and enthusiasm on the road, while building a loyal and supportive fan base.

