“Suffolk shooting” Today : 7-Eleven employee in Suffolk fatally shot, no robbery occurred at store – The Virginian-Pilot

20-Year-Old Store Clerk Shot and Killed at 7-Eleven in Suffolk

Details of the Incident A 20-year-old store clerk was shot and killed early Friday at a 7-Eleven in Suffolk, according to police. Two gunmen entered the store in the 800 block of Carolina Road around 12:30 a.m. and immediately began firing at Ketron Exavier Smith, according to a release from the Suffolk Police Department. Smith was struck multiple times and died at the scene. The gunmen left without taking any money or merchandise, police said.

Contact Information for Tips Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police or the Suffolk Crime Line. To submit a tip online, go to www.p3tips.com, or visit the Suffolk Police Department website and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link. Tipsters also can go to the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page, or call 888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, and choose Option 5.

What We Know So Far

The shooting of Ketron Exavier Smith, a 20-year-old store clerk, at a 7-Eleven in Suffolk has left the community in shock and searching for answers. According to police reports, two gunmen entered the store just after midnight and began firing at Smith. He was hit multiple times and died at the scene. The gunmen did not take any money or merchandise, leaving police puzzled as to their motive.

Smith’s family and friends have expressed their grief and disbelief at the senseless act of violence. They describe him as a hardworking and kind young man who was loved by many.

Appeal for Information

The Suffolk Police Department is appealing to anyone with information about the incident to come forward. They have provided several ways for individuals to submit tips, including through their website, Facebook page, and a dedicated crime line. The police are hopeful that with the help of the community, they can identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

The Impact on the Community

The shooting has left the community shaken and fearful. Many residents have expressed their concern about the safety of local stores and the need for increased security measures. The incident has also highlighted the issue of gun violence in the area and the urgent need for solutions to this problem.

As the investigation continues, the community is coming together to mourn the loss of Ketron Exavier Smith and support his family. Vigils and memorials have been organized to honor his memory and send a message of peace and unity.

Conclusion

The shooting of Ketron Exavier Smith at a 7-Eleven in Suffolk has shocked and saddened the community. As the investigation progresses, the police are urging anyone with information to come forward and help bring the perpetrators to justice. The incident has also sparked a conversation about gun violence and the need for solutions to this problem. As we mourn the loss of a young life, we must come together to support each other and work towards a safer and more peaceful community.

News Source : Jane Harper

Source Link :Suffolk 7-Eleven clerk shot and killed; no money taken from store – The Virginian-Pilot/