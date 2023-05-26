“Sugar-free margarita recipe”: The ultimate margarita recipe without added sugar.

The Perfect Margarita: Tips and Tricks from Tasha Margarita Smith

Summer is here, and that means one thing – it’s patio season! Whether you’re heading out for happy hour or whipping up a cocktail at home, a margarita is the perfect summer drink. But have you ever put in the work to make the perfect marg? We were joined by the hostess with the most, Tasha Margarita Smith, to learn how to shake, rattle and roll the delicious lime-based cocktail.

Ingredients

According to Tasha, the key to the perfect margarita is using high-quality ingredients. Here’s what you’ll need:

Tequila

Fresh lime juice

Cointreau or Triple Sec

Agave nectar or simple syrup

Ice

Method

Now that you’ve got your ingredients, it’s time to make the perfect margarita:

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add 2 ounces of tequila. Add 1 ounce of fresh lime juice. Add 1 ounce of Cointreau or Triple Sec. Add 1/2 ounce of agave nectar or simple syrup. Shake vigorously for 15-20 seconds. Strain into a salt-rimmed glass filled with ice. Garnish with a lime wheel and enjoy!

Tips and Tricks

While the recipe is simple, there are a few tips and tricks to take your margarita to the next level:

Use fresh lime juice instead of bottled lime juice. It makes a huge difference in the taste.

Use high-quality tequila. Look for 100% agave on the label.

Use Cointreau or Triple Sec instead of cheap orange liqueur. It adds a depth of flavor that’s worth the extra cost.

Adjust the sweetness to your taste. If you like a sweeter margarita, add more agave nectar or simple syrup. If you like a tart margarita, use less.

Don’t forget the salt! Rim your glass with salt to balance out the tartness of the lime juice.

Experiment with flavors. Try adding fresh fruit like mango or strawberry to your margarita for a fun twist.

Conclusion

With these tips and tricks from Tasha Margarita Smith, you’ll be well on your way to making the perfect margarita. Remember to use high-quality ingredients, adjust the sweetness to your taste, and don’t forget the salt. And most importantly, have fun and enjoy your delicious creation!

