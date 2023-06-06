Suggestions for Writing an Obituary

What to Include in an Obituary?

An obituary is a way to honor and remember a loved one who has passed away. It is an announcement of their life and accomplishments, as well as an opportunity to share information about their funeral or memorial service. Here are some key things to consider when writing an obituary:

Basic Information: Start with the person’s full name, date of birth, and date of death. You may also want to include where they were born and where they lived. Life Story: Share a brief summary of the person’s life, including their education, career, hobbies, and family life. This is a chance to highlight their accomplishments and the things they were most proud of. Family: Mention surviving family members, including spouses, children, parents, and siblings. You may also want to include predeceased family members. Service Information: Include details about the funeral or memorial service, such as the date, time, and location. You may also want to mention any special requests, such as charitable donations in lieu of flowers. Closing: End with a personal message, such as a favorite quote or memory of the person. You may also want to include information about a celebration of life gathering or reception.

Remember, an obituary is a way to celebrate a person’s life and share their legacy with others. Take the time to write a thoughtful and heartfelt tribute to your loved one.

