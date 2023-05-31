Sugo Sauce Recipe: A Recipe for the Ultimate Sugo Sauce

Get Ready for the Deliciousness of Sugo Sauce: A Guide to Making and Using the Versatile Italian Tomato-Based Sauce

Sugo sauce, also known as Italian red sauce, is a classic ingredient in Italian cuisine that can transform any dish into a flavorful and aromatic masterpiece. Made with simple ingredients, sugo offers a complex flavor that can be used in a variety of ways. Whether you’re looking to enhance your pasta dishes, pizzas, or sandwiches, sugo sauce is the perfect addition to take your meals to the next level.

What is Sugo Sauce?

Sugo sauce is a tomato-based sauce that originated in Italy. The word “sugo” literally translates to “sauce” in Italian, and this versatile sauce is a staple in Italian cuisine. Made with fresh tomatoes, onion, olive oil, fresh basil, salt, pepper, and sugar, sugo sauce offers a rich and robust flavor that can be used in a variety of dishes.

How to Make Sugo Sauce

While the traditional way of making sugo sauce involves using fresh tomatoes, this 30-minute recipe from The Fast Recipe uses passata di Pomodoro and canned tomatoes for a quick and easy version of the beloved sauce. Here are the ingredients and steps to make this delicious sauce:

Ingredients:

1 bottle passata di Pomodoro

1 can tomatoes, chopped

1 small onion, finely chopped

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil + extra for drizzling

1 teaspoon sugar, more if necessary

2 sprigs fresh basil, divided

¾ teaspoon fine sea salt or Kosher salt, more to taste

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

Instructions:

If using fresh tomatoes, peel and chop them finely. If using canned tomatoes, chop them finely. Set them aside. Heat the oil in a large saucepan. Cook the finely chopped onion with a pinch of salt on medium-low heat for about 6 minutes until soft. It should get golden and not brown; if it colors too quickly, reduce the heat to very low. Stir often. Add passata, chopped tomatoes, ½ teaspoon fine sea salt, ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper, 1 teaspoon granulated sugar, and one sprig of fresh basil (left whole). Cover the pot, leaving a small crack open. Bring the sauce to a simmer and cook slowly for 30 minutes until it is slightly thicker, occasionally stirring. Adjust the taste with more salt, pepper, and a little more sugar if necessary. Remove the cooked basil sprig. Stir in the chopped basil leaves and add a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. Optional: Blend the sugo until you reach the desired consistency – you can make it completely smooth.

How to Use Sugo Sauce

Sugo sauce can be used in a variety of dishes to add a burst of flavor and aroma. Here are some ways you can use sugo sauce:

Pasta dishes: Sugo sauce is perfect for pasta dishes such as bolognese, lasagna, ziti, spaghetti, and more. Simply toss your cooked pasta with the sauce and enjoy. Pizzas: Spread sugo sauce on your pizza crust as a base sauce and add your favorite toppings for a delicious pizza. Meatball subs: Use sugo sauce as a topping for your meatball subs to add extra flavor. Bruschettas: Spread sugo sauce on toasted bread and top with fresh herbs and grated cheese for a delicious bruschetta.

In conclusion, sugo sauce is a versatile ingredient that can be easily made and used in a variety of dishes. Whether you’re looking to enhance your pasta dishes, pizzas, or sandwiches, sugo sauce is the perfect addition to take your meals to the next level. Try making this easy 30-minute recipe and see how sugo sauce can transform your dishes into delectable Italian cuisine.

