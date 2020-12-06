Suhail Lari Death -Dead – Obituary : Historian, author, friend Suhail Lari has passed away from Covid.

Suhail Lari has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.

Rabiya Javeri Agha @RabiyaJaveri Historian, author, friend Suhail Lari has passed away from Covid. His extensive research on #Sindh produced some excellent books, especially on #Makli- Pakistan’s outstanding World Heritage site. Alas, we have lost a treasure…

