Suhail Lari Death -Dead – Obituary : Historian, author, friend Suhail Lari has passed away from Covid.

Historian, author, friend Suhail Lari has passed away from Covid. His extensive research on #Sindh produced some excellent books, especially on #Makli– Pakistan's outstanding World Heritage site. Alas, we have lost a treasure…
