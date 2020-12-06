Suhaila Siddiq Death -Dead : Suhaila Siddiq, who was Afghanistan’s first female Lt. General has Died .
Suhaila Siddiq, who was Afghanistan’s first female Lt. General and a renowned surgeon who performed many an operation under the light of a flickering lantern and defied the Taliban, has died of Covid-19. @FatmaFaizi @Tmgneff https://t.co/9jNqYBOxaL
— Yonette Joseph (@YonetteJo) December 6, 2020
Yonette Joseph @YonetteJo Suhaila Siddiq, who was Afghanistan’s first female Lt. General and a renowned surgeon who performed many an operation under the light of a flickering lantern and defied the Taliban, has died of Covid-19. @FatmaFaizi @Tmgneff
