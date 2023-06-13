Suicide at Mandeville Police Department – Man takes own life in lobby







Mandeville Suicide – Man Commits Suicide in Police Department Lobby

A tragedy occurred in Mandeville when a man committed suicide in the lobby of the local police department. The incident happened on Monday, August 23rd, 2021, at around 10:30 am.The man, whose identity has not been released, walked into the lobby of the Mandeville Police Department and asked to speak to an officer. According to witnesses, the man appeared agitated and distressed.As he waited for an officer to speak to him, the man suddenly pulled out a gun and shot himself in the head. Officers on duty immediately called for medical assistance, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The police department has expressed their condolences to the family of the deceased and is providing support to the officers who witnessed the incident. The lobby of the police department has been closed to the public while the investigation is ongoing.