Suicide by hanging on A2 road in Bexley, London

Bexleyheath Tragedy: Man Found Dead by Hanging on A2 Road

A man has been discovered dead by hanging on the A2 road in Bexley. The incident, believed to be a suicide, occurred in the early hours of the morning.

The police were called to the scene after reports of a man hanging from a bridge over the busy road. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and his identity has not been released.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances leading up to the tragic event. The police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The A2 road was closed for several hours while the police investigated the scene, causing major traffic disruptions during rush hour.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time.

A2 road suicide in Bexleyheath Mental health issues in Bexley Suicide prevention resources in Bexleyheath Support for families affected by suicide in Bexley Awareness of suicide and mental health in Bexleyheath