Suicide Caught on CCTV Camera in Hyderabad: 'Drunk' Man Dies by Suicide After Jumping From Flyover in Balanagar, Disturbing Video Goes Viral

A welder in Hyderabad’s Balanagar neighbourhood died by suicide after jumping off a flyover, reportedly under the influence of alcohol. Local police arrived at the scene and have opened an investigation into the case. In another incident, a girl student in Telangana jumped off her school building in Karimnagar, and disturbing footage of the incident was caught on camera. The incident has led to her hospitalisation. A video of the suicide in Hyderabad has also gone viral. LatestLY Staff has embedded the content directly from the user’s social media account, and the opinions and views expressed do not reflect that of LatestLY.

News Source : Team Latestly

