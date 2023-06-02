Olmsted County suicide prevention : Suicide Prevention Coordinator Josh Jensen Helps Combat Mental Health Crisis in Olmsted County, Minnesota

Josh Jensen, now a suicide prevention coordinator, struggled with depression, hopelessness, and trauma as a teenager. He uses his experience to spread the message of hope and faith in the future. Mental health has been identified as a top priority for all 10 counties in Southeastern Minnesota, especially in Olmsted County, which has a high suicide rate. Jensen’s job is to teach people how to recognize potential warning signs for suicide, how to ask people if they are having suicidal thoughts, and how to persuade them to get help. Mental health experts are unsure why Olmsted County’s suicide rate is so high, but they agree that social media is one of several factors that contribute to the problem. Olmsted County officials emphasize the importance of intervention in helping people who are experiencing emotional distress or a suicide crisis. They highlight and develop resources that can support people, such as the Southeast Regional Crisis Center, NAMI Southeastern Minnesota’s support groups and educational classes, peer-support specialists, and the Wellness in the Woods warm line. Social workers are also embedded with local law enforcement to help distressed individuals.

Read Full story : As suicides rise in Southeast Minnesota, mental health specialists seek to promote a message of hope – Post Bulletin /

News Source : Rochester Post Bulletin

Suicide prevention in Southeast Minnesota Mental health awareness campaigns in Minnesota Hope and mental wellness in Southeast Minnesota Addressing rising suicide rates in Southeast Minnesota Promoting mental health support and resources in Minnesota