Suicide: The Cause of Death for These Wrestlers and Their Ages

Pro Wrestlers Who Died by Suicide

Professional wrestling is a physically and mentally demanding sport that requires immense strength, endurance, and resilience. Unfortunately, the pressure to perform and maintain a certain image can take a toll on the mental health of wrestlers, leading to depression, anxiety, and in some cases, suicide. Here are some pro wrestlers who died by suicide, along with their cause of death and age.

Chris Benoit

Chris Benoit was a Canadian professional wrestler who was known for his technical and high-flying wrestling style. He committed suicide in 2007 at the age of 40 by hanging himself after he murdered his wife and son. It was later revealed that he had suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) caused by repeated head injuries during his career.

Mike Awesome

Mike Awesome was an American professional wrestler who was known for his high-flying and power-based wrestling style. He committed suicide in 2007 at the age of 42 by hanging himself. It was reported that he had been suffering from depression and financial problems after his wrestling career ended.

Andrew Martin

Andrew Martin, also known as Test, was a Canadian professional wrestler who was known for his size and strength. He committed suicide in 2009 at the age of 33 by overdose of oxycodone. It was reported that he had been suffering from depression and had a history of substance abuse.

Lance Cade

Lance Cade was an American professional wrestler who was known for his tag team wrestling with Trevor Murdoch. He committed suicide in 2010 at the age of 29 due to heart failure caused by drug intoxication. It was reported that he had been suffering from substance abuse and had a history of seizures.

Hayabusa

Hayabusa, whose real name was Eiji Ezaki, was a Japanese professional wrestler who was known for his high-flying and innovative wrestling style. He committed suicide in 2016 at the age of 47 due to complications from a spinal cord injury he had suffered during a wrestling match in 2001. It was reported that he had been suffering from depression and had difficulty coping with his physical limitations.

Conclusion

The deaths of these pro wrestlers highlight the importance of mental health in the wrestling industry. Wrestlers face immense pressure to perform, maintain a certain image, and deal with physical and emotional pain. It is important for wrestlers to have access to resources and support for their mental health, and for the wrestling industry to prioritize the well-being of its athletes.

