“Suicide” Today : Sara Lee, Winner of WWE’s ‘Tough Enough,’ Passes Away by Suicide.

Former WWE Wrestler Sara Lee Dies by Suicide

Former WWE wrestler Sara Lee, who was a past winner of the organization’s famous “Tough Enough” show, has died by suicide. According to a new autopsy report obtained by TMZ Sports, Lee ingested a lethal combination of alcohol and pills. The former wrestler had left “letters of intent at the scene” before her death.

Lee was just 30 years old at the time of her passing. News of her death seven months ago rocked the wrestling world, with the WWE saying in a statement at the time that it was heartbroken. “As a former ‘Tough Enough’ winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world,” the organization said. “WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans.”

Lee participated in season six of “Tough Enough” in 2015 and earned a one-year contract with the WWE from it. She wrestled for the organization for most of 2016, but moved on to the independent circuit a short time later.

In 2017, she married WWE wrestler Wesley Blake, and the couple had three kids together. Days after her death, Blake penned an emotional note to Sara on his Instagram page, writing, “You were a motivator, a best friend, a sister, a daughter, an aunt, the back bone of our family, and (my favorite), my wife.”

“I can’t promise that I will stop grieving but I know now, that you’re free,” Blake said. “I can’t thank you enough for giving me the best years of my life so far.”

Lee’s death is a tragic reminder of the importance of mental health and seeking help when needed. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

News Source : TMZ Staff

Source Link :WWE ‘Tough Enough’ Winner Sara Lee Died By Suicide/