“Suluman Chimbetu Biography”: Suluman Chimbetu: An Insight into His Real Name, Age, Children, Spouse, and Biography in 2023

Who is Suluman Chimbetu?

Suluman Chimbetu is a Zimbabwean musician who is popularly known for his captivating music that has won him numerous awards and fans across the globe. He was born on the 14th of April 1983 in Harare, Zimbabwe. He is the son of the legendary musician, Simon Chimbetu, who was also a renowned artist in Zimbabwe. Suluman followed in his father’s footsteps and started his music career at a young age.

Real Name and Age

Suluman Chimbetu’s real name is Suluman Musodza Chimbetu. He was born on the 14th of April 1983, which makes him 40 years old as of 2023.

Kids and Wife

Suluman Chimbetu is married to Linda Samuriwo, and together they have two children, a son named Sean and a daughter named Natasha. Suluman is a family man, and he loves spending time with his wife and kids.

Biography

Suluman Chimbetu started his music career at a young age, and he quickly rose to fame due to his unique sound and style. He was inspired by his father, Simon Chimbetu, who was also a renowned musician in Zimbabwe. Suluman started his music career by playing the bass guitar in his father’s band, Orchestra Dendera Kings.

After his father’s death in 2005, Suluman decided to pursue his music career and formed his band, the Orchestra Dendera Kings. He released his debut album, Simudza Gumbo, in 2006, which was a massive success and won him numerous awards. The album featured hit songs such as “Ndomusiya Nani,” which became an instant hit and cemented Suluman’s place in the music industry.

Suluman Chimbetu has released several albums over the years, including Reverse Deal in 2007, Non-Stop in 2009, Gunship in 2010, and Syllabus in 2012. All of these albums were a huge success and helped to establish Suluman as one of the most popular musicians in Zimbabwe.

In addition to his music career, Suluman is also involved in various charity and social activities. He is the founder of the Simon Chimbetu Foundation, which is a non-profit organization that helps to provide education and healthcare to underprivileged children in Zimbabwe. Suluman is also a Goodwill Ambassador for the Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council and advocates for family planning and reproductive health.

Awards and Recognition

Suluman Chimbetu has won numerous awards and recognition for his music and philanthropic work. He has won the Zimbabwe Music Award for Best Male Artist and Best Album several times. In 2015, he won the National Arts Merit Award for Outstanding Male Musician.

Suluman Chimbetu is a true icon in the Zimbabwean music industry. His unique sound and style have won him numerous awards and fans across the globe. He is also a philanthropist who is dedicated to improving the lives of underprivileged children in Zimbabwe. With his talent and dedication, Suluman is set to continue making a significant impact in the music industry and beyond.

Source Link :Who is Suluman Chimbetu, Real Name, age, kids, wife & Biography 2023/

Suluman Chimbetu Biography Suluman Chimbetu Age Suluman Chimbetu Real Name Suluman Chimbetu Kids and Wife Suluman Chimbetu Music Career