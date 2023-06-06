“sum of n natural numbers”: Finding the Sum of n Natural Numbers

How to Find the Sum of n Natural Numbers

Introduction

If you are a student of mathematics, you must have come across the concept of natural numbers. Natural numbers are the set of positive integers that start from 1 and go up to infinity. These numbers are used in many mathematical calculations and problems. One such problem is finding the sum of n natural numbers. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to find the sum of n natural numbers.

What are Natural Numbers?

Natural numbers are a set of positive integers that start from 1 and go up to infinity. These numbers are used in many mathematical calculations and problems. Examples of natural numbers include 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, and so on.

Formula for Finding the Sum of n Natural Numbers

The formula for finding the sum of n natural numbers is as follows:

Sum of n Natural Numbers = n(n+1)/2

Where n is the number of natural numbers to be added.

Step-by-Step Guide on How to Find the Sum of n Natural Numbers

Step 1: Determine the Number of Natural Numbers to be Added

The first step in finding the sum of n natural numbers is to determine the number of natural numbers to be added. For example, if you want to find the sum of the first 10 natural numbers, then n would be 10.

Step 2: Plug the Value of n into the Formula

Once you have determined the value of n, the next step is to plug it into the formula for finding the sum of n natural numbers. The formula is:

Sum of n Natural Numbers = n(n+1)/2

So, if n is 10, then the formula would be:

Sum of 10 Natural Numbers = 10(10+1)/2

Step 3: Simplify the Equation

The next step is to simplify the equation by doing the necessary arithmetic. In this case, we need to multiply 10 and 11, and then divide the result by 2. The equation would be:

Sum of 10 Natural Numbers = 110/2

Step 4: Solve the Equation

The final step is to solve the equation. In this case, we need to divide 110 by 2, which gives us 55. Therefore, the sum of the first 10 natural numbers is 55.

Conclusion

Finding the sum of n natural numbers is an essential concept in mathematics. To find the sum of n natural numbers, you need to use the formula n(n+1)/2. This formula is easy to use, and all you need to do is plug in the value of n and simplify the equation. With this step-by-step guide, you can easily find the sum of any number of natural numbers.

“Sum of first n natural numbers” “Formula for sum of n natural numbers” “Adding n natural numbers” “Calculating the total of n natural numbers” “Solving for the sum of consecutive natural numbers”