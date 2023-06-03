“Summer 2023 hidden travel spots”: Top 5 Secret Destinations to Explore during Summer 2023

Discovering Kentucky’s Hidden Gems: From Wineries to Monasteries

Kentucky is known for its horse races, bourbon trails, and Mammoth Cave, but there’s much more to explore in the Bluegrass State. Away from the typical tourist stops, the commonwealth offers hidden gems for travelers looking for unique experiences. Here are some of Kentucky’s lesser-known spots that locals love and visitors should not miss:

Farmer and Frenchman Winery

Located in Henderson County, Farmer and Frenchman Winery is a small-farm vineyard, winery, cafe, and event venue that offers a unique experience for those who prefer their alcohol a little less potent. Visitors can do wine tastings, see local entertainment, or dine at the restaurant that serves European-style recipes based on Kentucky ingredients. Upcoming events include a Friends-themed trivia, a Father’s Day brunch, and a Midsummer Magic Wine Pairing Dinner.

International Paranormal Museum and Research Center

The International Paranormal Museum and Research Center is dedicated to all things ghosts, Bigfoot, aliens, and psychic. Located in Somerset, the museum has a 3.5 rating on Tripadvisor, and reviewers say visitors should not rush through the museum. The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and closed Monday and Sunday. Admission costs $4 for adults and $3 for children and seniors.

Renfro Valley Entertainment Center

The Renfro Valley Entertainment Center in Mount Vernon acts as a central hub in Eastern Kentucky for small concerts. The center provides classic country, southern gospel, and mountain bluegrass music shows in two theatres on the 55-acre property. Owners Julie and John Enneking are dedicated to running the venue with a hands-on approach and proud to be part of the 84-year-long history. Outside of concert hours, the venue box office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and the on-site liquor store is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and noon to 7 p.m., Sunday.

Shaker Village

Located in Harrodsburg, Shaker Village is set on 3,000 acres of Central Kentucky’s rolling hills. The village hosted the third-largest Shaker community from 1805 to 1910. The experience includes a farm and preserve that demonstrate the Shaker way of life. Walking trails, preserve events, and volunteering opportunities provide active involvement in the community. Guests can stay overnight at The Inn or dine at the Trustee’s Table for a taste of traditional Shaker food or simple Southern favorites. Exhibits and tours are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday, and the restaurant opens 7:30 a.m. and serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Abbey of Gethsemani

The Abbey of Gethsemani is home to about 40 Roman Catholic Trappist Monks who live about an hour south of Louisville and have been receiving guests for 175 years. The monastery acts as “a school of the Lord’s service, a training ground of love.” Visitors can take day trips to wander the grounds, which include around 1,500 acres of nature trails and landmarks. The Abbey also offers “silent, unstructured and undirected” retreats, and private consultations with monks can be arranged. The welcome center is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday. Weekday and Sunday mass and prayer are open to the public.

Red River Gorge

Located in Eastern Kentucky, Red River Gorge is a scenic area that offers an outdoor adventure for visitors. The area is known for its natural arches, rock climbing, hiking trails, and camping sites. Visitors can explore the area’s beauty and enjoy a variety of activities, such as kayaking, zip-lining, and horseback riding.

In conclusion, Kentucky offers unique experiences that go beyond the typical tourist stops. Hidden gems like Farmer and Frenchman Winery, the International Paranormal Museum, Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, Shaker Village, Abbey of Gethsemani, and Red River Gorge are worth visiting. These lesser-known spots provide a glimpse of Kentucky’s diverse attractions and culture.

