Summer Heat Safety Tips: Tips for Getting Ready for a Sweltering Summer Season

Understanding NOAA’s Predictions for Above-Normal Temperatures this Summer

As the summer season rolls in, Americans may experience a hotter-than-usual climate, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The agency’s temperature and precipitation outlook for June through August shows a significant chance of above-normal temperatures across much of the country. Although the predictions do not indicate whether these temperatures will be extreme or if they will set any records, they speak to the probability that the average temperature will be above normal.

NOAA uses dynamical climate models to make predictions about the upcoming season based on the current state of the atmosphere, land, and ocean. The models provide insight into the expected temperature and precipitation for the next few months. The agency also considers long-term decadal trends, such as increasing temperatures, and sea-surface temperatures, including the possibility of an El Niño occurring, which can lead to warmer-than-average tropical Pacific sea-surface temperatures. The El Niño phase can cause local changes in convection patterns over that region and set off teleconnections across the globe.

Climate change also plays a role in volatile weather patterns, with increasing heat waves occurring more frequently and lasting longer, and the heat-wave season expanding beyond the typical summer months. Extreme heat events can be very deadly, especially at the beginning of the heat season, as people are not yet acclimated to the heat. However, heat-related illnesses and deaths are largely preventable through simple measures such as wearing a hat when outside, wearing light-colored clothing, and staying inside in a space with access to air-conditioning. People without air-conditioning can find cooling centers in their area or check heat.gov for guidance on what to do before, during, and after heat waves.

NOAA’s summer temperature predictions provide valuable information to decision-makers such as city planners, public-health officials, and emergency responders. The information can help people prepare for increased risks of heat-related illnesses and deaths that disproportionately affect vulnerable populations, including children under five, older adults, people experiencing homelessness, and athletes.

Climate Explorer, a web tool hosted by the National Environmental Modeling and Analysis Center, also provides insight into the historical average temperatures in any county in the United States and projections for future temperatures. It can be used to determine how hot a neighborhood might be by 2050 or 2090, depending on whether or not emissions-reducing measures are implemented.

As people enjoy summer activities, they should also take precautions to stay cool and safe. By staying informed and taking simple measures to protect themselves, they can enjoy the season while minimizing risks to their health and well-being.

