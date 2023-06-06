Summer Learning Loss: Is the Summer Slide a Genuine Phenomenon? (And 10 Effective Strategies to Combat Summer Learning Decline)

Summer break is a much-awaited time for kids and teachers alike, a time to relax and recharge after months of hard work. However, research suggests that this long hiatus from learning can lead to significant learning loss, known as summer slide. Summer slide refers to the loss of academic skills and knowledge that students experience during the summer vacation. Many studies have shown that students can lose up to a month’s worth of learning on average over the summer, with kids in grades 3-5 losing about 20% of their school year gains in reading and 27% of their gains in math.

While the concept of summer slide has been a known phenomenon for many years, the scientific evidence regarding it is mixed. Some researchers support the idea of summer slide, while others question its validity. However, what we do know is that when kids return to school in the fall, at least some of them have suffered significant learning loss. Furthermore, teachers can attest that kids lose a lot of other skills over the summer too, including study skills and other key behaviors. As such, it is important for parents and educators to work some structure and educational activities into every kid’s summer break.

Reading is considered one of the most effective ways to prevent summer slide. All reading is good reading, and kids should be encouraged to read whatever they like, whether it’s comic books or novels. Summer reading should aim to sharpen kids’ literacy skills and develop a love of reading that will last a lifetime. Structured educational activities, such as working through age-appropriate workbooks or signing up for an online learning program, can also help prevent summer slide. Parents can write these activities into their schedules alongside other summer activities and hold their kids accountable for completing them.

Families can also learn together during the summer break, whether it’s through playing educational games or starting a family book club. Family vacations can also be an opportunity to incorporate learning, with visits to museums or historical sites. Educational play is another effective way to keep kids engaged and learning over the summer break.

While summer slide may be a concern for all students, it is especially critical for early learners and low-income families. The early elementary years are a crucial time for learning vital skills in reading and math, and any backward slide can cause problems when kids return to school. Low-income families often do not have the same time and resources to devote to their kids outside of school, especially during the summer.

In conclusion, while the scientific evidence regarding summer slide is mixed, it is still important for parents and educators to take it seriously. Summer break is a great time for kids to relax and recharge, but it is also an opportunity to keep their brains active and prevent learning loss. Reading, structured educational activities, learning as a family, incorporating learning into family vacations, and educational play are all effective ways to keep kids engaged and learning over the summer break.

