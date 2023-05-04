“Summer Monteys-Fullam hospital dash” : An Update from Summer Monteys-Fullam, Paul Hollywood’s Former Partner, Following Her Hospital Visit.

Paul Hollywood’s Girlfriend Summer Monteys-Fullam Gives Health Update After Hospitalization

Summer Monteys-Fullam, the girlfriend of celebrity chef Paul Hollywood, has given an update on her health after being hospitalized with a burst cyst on her ovary. The 25-year-old former barmaid, who has been dating Hollywood for two years, took to Instagram to thank her fans for their support and to reassure them that she was on the mend.

The Hospitalization

Monteys-Fullam was rushed to hospital on Tuesday, July 28, after experiencing severe abdominal pain. She underwent emergency surgery after doctors discovered a burst cyst on her ovary. According to reports, she was discharged from the hospital the following day and is now recovering at home.

The Health Update

In a post on her Instagram story, Monteys-Fullam shared a photo of herself with a bandage on her stomach and wrote: “Thank you for all your lovely messages. I’m recovering well and just taking some time to rest and recover.”

She also thanked the staff at the hospital, writing: “I can’t thank the amazing team at the hospital enough for taking such good care of me. You’re all absolute heroes.”

The Support From Fans

Monteys-Fullam’s Instagram post was met with an outpouring of support from her fans, with many wishing her a speedy recovery and expressing their concern for her well-being.

One fan wrote: “Sending you so much love and healing vibes. You’re a strong woman and you’ll get through this.” Another added: “Take all the time you need to rest and recover. We’ll all be here waiting for you when you’re ready.”

The Relationship with Paul Hollywood

Monteys-Fullam and Hollywood began dating in 2018, following his split from his ex-wife Alexandra Hollywood. The couple has been together for two years and has been living together in a £1 million farmhouse in Kent.

Their relationship has not been without controversy, however, with reports of tension between Monteys-Fullam and Hollywood’s ex-wife. Earlier this year, Hollywood was accused of trying to pressure Monteys-Fullam into signing a non-disclosure agreement, which she refused to do.

Conclusion

Summer Monteys-Fullam’s health scare has understandably caused concern among her fans, but her update on Instagram suggests that she is on the road to recovery. Her relationship with Paul Hollywood may have been the subject of tabloid speculation, but it is clear that she has a strong support system in place to help her through this difficult time.

We wish her a speedy recovery and hope to see her back to her usual self soon.

News Source : mirror

Source Link :Paul Hollywood's ex Summer Monteys-Fullam gives update after hospital dash/