“Summer Nail Design”: Classy Summer Nail Design 2023: Pink Flower Nail Art on White Nails

Introduction:

Summer is here, and it’s time to bring out the bright and bold nail designs. One of the most popular nail designs for this summer is the white nails with pink flower nail art. This classy design is perfect for any occasion, whether it’s a day at the beach or a night out on the town. In this article, we will explore this trendy nail design and how to achieve it.

Materials Needed:

To achieve this summer nail design, you will need the following materials:

White nail polish

Pink nail polish

Black nail polish

Nail art brush

Dotting tool

Topcoat

Step-by-Step Instructions:

Follow these simple steps to achieve the white nails with pink flower nail art design:

Step 1: Start by applying a base coat to your nails. This will protect your nails from any damage and help the nail polish last longer.

Step 2: Once the base coat is dry, apply two coats of white nail polish to your nails. Make sure to let each coat dry completely before applying the next.

Step 3: Using a small nail art brush, draw a small pink flower on your nails. Start by drawing a small circle in the center of your nail using pink nail polish.

Step 4: Using the dotting tool, create small dots around the circle to create the petals of the flower. Make sure to leave enough space between each dot to create a realistic flower.

Step 5: Repeat this process on all of your nails, creating different sized flowers to add dimension to your design.

Step 6: Using the black nail polish and a thin nail art brush, outline the pink flowers to make them stand out.

Step 7: Once all of the flowers are outlined, apply a topcoat to seal in your design and protect your nails from chipping.

Tips:

If you don’t have a dotting tool, you can use the end of a toothpick or a bobby pin to create the dots for the flower petals.

Experiment with different flower sizes and shapes to create a unique design.

Allow each layer of nail polish to dry completely before applying the next to avoid smudging or smearing.

Conclusion:

The white nails with pink flower nail art design is the perfect way to add a touch of class and elegance to your summer nails. This simple yet beautiful design is easy to achieve and can be customized to suit your individual style. With the right materials and a little bit of practice, you can have stunning nails that will turn heads wherever you go. So, grab your nail polish and get creative – it’s time to show off your summer style!

