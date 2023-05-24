“Summer of Gaming 2023 Schedule”: What to Expect and How to Watch the Summer of Gaming 2023 Schedule

IGN’s Summer of Gaming Returns for its Fourth Year in June 2023
IGN’s Summer of Gaming is back for its fourth year this June 2023, and it promises to bring a month-long event filled with tons of game and developer content that gamers won’t want to miss. Although E3 may be canceled, IGN is excited to share exclusive reveals, interviews, trailers, and surprises throughout the month.
The event will feature Summer Game Fest, the Xbox Showcase, the Starfield Direct, the Ubisoft Forward, and many more exciting showcases. Gamers can expect a lot of giveaways and game codes during the livestream, as well as IGN’s 10 Top Games, estimated at $79.99 each, and gift cards worth $100 each for Xbox, PS5, Nintendo, and Steam.
The Summer of Gaming 2023 Begins on May 24
IGN’s Summer of Gaming will start on May 24 with the PlayStation Showcase, which will focus on PS5 and PSVR 2. The event will continue to have numerous other events throughout the month of June.
The Current Lineup for Summer of Gaming 2023
The current lineup for Summer of Gaming is below, but it is constantly being updated with new information and times, so gamers should check back for updates.
May 24
PlayStation Showcase. Sony will be hosting a PlayStation Showcase on May 24 at 1 pm PT, which will focus on PS5 and PSVR 2.
June 1
Meta Quest Gaming Showcase
June 7
Guerrilla Collective Online Showcase
Publisher Spotlights (featuring content from Freedom Games, Hypetrain Digital, tinyBuild)
June 8
Summer Game Fest Day of the Devs
June 10
Future of Play Direct
Wholesome Direct
Future Games Show
June 11
PC Gaming Show
Xbox Showcase
Starfield Direct
Final Fantasy Pre-Launch Celebration
June 12
June 13
Xbox Showcase Extended
Guerrilla Collective Presents
Dames 4 Games
Black Voices in Gaming
June 14
The UploadVR Showcase – Summer 2023
Unconfirmed:
How to Watch Summer of Gaming 2023
Gamers can watch IGN’s Summer of Gaming event on various platforms, including IGN.com, YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, and more.
What to Expect at Summer of Gaming 2023
Besides the showcases listed above, gamers can expect tons of giveaways and game codes during the livestream. IGN’s Super IGN Rewards Sweepstakes offers fantastic prizes such as Xbox Series X, PS5 Disc, Steam Deck 64GB, Switch OLED, LG Evo 65″ OLED TV, and gift cards worth $100 each for Xbox, PS5, Nintendo, and Steam.
Gamers can keep checking back to see what’s confirmed for Summer of Gaming and what to expect from each livestream, from exclusive reveals to community conversations.
Last Year’s IGN Expo 2022 Summer of Gaming Showcase
Last year’s IGN Expo 2022 Summer of Gaming Showcase was filled with tons of indie gems that gamers loved. This year’s event promises to be even more exciting with exclusive reveals, interviews, trailers, and surprises.
In conclusion, IGN’s Summer of Gaming is back for its fourth year in June 2023, and it promises to be a month-long event filled with tons of game and developer content that gamers won’t want to miss. From exclusive reveals to community conversations, gamers can expect to enjoy a lot of giveaways, game codes, and fantastic prizes. So, mark your calendars and get ready for an exciting month of gaming!
