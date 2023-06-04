“Summer Pea Arancini Recipe”: Summer Pea and Mozzarella Arancini Recipe

Delicious Summer Pea, Mozzarella Arancini Recipe with Thai Hom Mali Rice

In honour of Asian Heritage month, Thai Trade Toronto has shared a mouth-watering recipe for ‘Summer Pea, Mozzarella Arancini’ created by Chef Afrim Pristine of Cheese Boutique. This delectable dish features Thai Hom Mali Rice, which is certified by the Government of Thailand to ensure authenticity and exceptional quality. Thai Hom Mali Rice is commonly known as “Jasmine rice” due to its stark white colour resembling the delicate Jasmine flower. The rice is renowned for its high quality, distinct aroma of exotic flowers, buttered popcorn and nutritional properties, including being a source of vitamin B1, B2, Niacin and minerals such as Iron, Calcium, and Phosphorus.

Ingredients

2 cups chicken stock

2 tbsp unsalted butter

1 shallot minced

1 cup Thai Hom Mali rice

1/4 cup grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese

2 tbsp finely chopped parsley

2 eggs

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup fine breadcrumbs

150gr brick mozzarella, cut into 16 1/2 inch dice

24 fresh peas

Vegetable or canola oil, for frying

Directions

Bring chicken stock to a simmer in a medium-sized saucepan and keep it warm. Melt the butter in a medium saute pan and add shallots. Cook over medium heat, stirring gently until softened, about 3 minutes. Add Thai Hom Mali rice and cook for about 4 minutes, stirring gently. Add 1 cup of the stock to the pan and cook, stirring gently until all the stock is absorbed by the rice. Add the remaining stock, 1/4 cup at a time and cook, stirring gently until the rice is al dente, about 20-25 minutes. Stir in Parmigiano Reggiano, a few pinches of salt and pepper. Transfer the cooked rice to a bowl and let cool for 10-15 minutes. Stir in 1 egg and parsley, then refrigerate rice for another 10 minutes. Line a baking sheet with wax paper. In a shallow bowl, beat the remaining egg. Put the flour and breadcrumbs on separate plates. Season the breadcrumbs with a pinch or two of salt and pepper. Using moistened hands, form small ball portions of rice. Tuck a piece of mozzarella and 3 peas in the centre of each rice ball and seal any holes. Place the balls on the baking sheet. Dredge the rice balls in the flour. One at a time, dip each ball into the egg mixture, then coat with breadcrumbs, rolling and pressing it into a compact ball. Heat 1/2 of oil in a large cast iron pan. Once oil is hot, add half the rice balls and cook over medium-high heat, rotating the rice balls. Cook entire surface area to a golden brown, around 6-8 minutes. Drain the rice balls on a paper towel. Transfer to a dinner plate and serve with tasty tomato pasta sauce. Enjoy!

These scrumptious Summer Pea, Mozzarella Arancini balls are perfect for any occasion, be it a picnic, a party or even a snack. The exotic aroma of Thai Hom Mali Rice and the cheesy goodness of mozzarella make this dish a sure-fire hit. Try this recipe out at home, and you’ll have everyone asking for more!

