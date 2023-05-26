“Summer Picnic Baked Beans Recipe”: Summer Picnic Baked Beans Recipe from Fox Recipe Box

Fox Recipe Box: Summer Picnic Baked Beans

Summer picnics are the perfect time to enjoy the great outdoors while indulging in delicious food. One staple dish that is always present at picnics is baked beans. Baked beans are a classic comfort food that is loved by many. This recipe for Summer Picnic Baked Beans is a crowd-pleaser and will leave everyone wanting more.

Ingredients

1 pound dried navy beans

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 small onion, diced

1/2 cup ketchup

1/2 cup molasses

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

6 cups water

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. In a large pot, cover the navy beans with water and bring to a boil. Remove from heat and let sit for 1 hour. Drain the beans and rinse with cold water. In the same pot, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the diced onion and cook for 3-4 minutes until softened. Add the ketchup, molasses, brown sugar, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and black pepper to the pot. Stir to combine. Add the navy beans to the pot and stir to coat with the sauce. Add 6 cups of water to the pot and stir to combine. Cover the pot and bake in the preheated oven for 2-3 hours, or until the beans are tender and the sauce has thickened.

Serving Suggestions

Summer Picnic Baked Beans are the perfect side dish for any outdoor gathering. Serve them alongside grilled burgers, hot dogs, or chicken. They also pair well with coleslaw, potato salad, and corn on the cob. You can even serve them as a main dish by adding cooked bacon or smoked sausage to the pot.

Storage and Reheating

Leftover baked beans can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. To reheat, simply place the desired amount of beans in a microwave-safe dish and heat in the microwave until warmed through. You can also reheat them in a pot over low heat on the stove, stirring occasionally.

Conclusion

Summer Picnic Baked Beans are a classic dish that is always a hit at outdoor gatherings. This recipe is simple to make and the beans come out tender and packed with flavor. You can adjust the sweetness and spice level to your liking by adding more or less brown sugar and Dijon mustard. Give this recipe a try at your next summer picnic and watch as it disappears quickly.

News Source : FOX 8 News Cleveland

Source Link :Fox Recipe Box: Summer Picnic Baked Beans/