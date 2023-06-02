“Summer safety tips”: Staying Safe during Hot Weather Conditions

Staying Safe in the Heat: Tips for Enjoying Outdoor Events in Lexington

As the temperatures soar in Lexington this weekend, the city is abuzz with a range of outdoor events, from the NCAA baseball regional tournament and Truck-a-Palooza to Swingin’ on Main and the Railbird Music Festival. But with the heat index reaching the high 90s, it’s important to keep your cool and take steps to protect your health.

According to Dr. Jonathan Bronner, an emergency physician with UK, prevention and understanding of environmental concerns is key. He recommends using protection like long clothing, hats, and sunscreen, staying in cool shaded areas, and using fans to stay comfortable. It’s also important to stay hydrated, especially during high temperature days.

John Bobel with Lexington Emergency Management notes that while it’s going to be hot, it doesn’t appear that there is going to be a heat emergency. However, it’s still important to be aware of how heat can affect things around you. Foods, medicines, and alcoholic beverages can all be affected by high temperatures, so it’s best to keep them out of the car during hot weather.

Dr. Bronner stresses the importance of recognizing signs of dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke, which can include fatigue, altered mental state, high body temperature, and even seizures. Those who are particularly susceptible to these kinds of issues include the elderly, small children, and those with chronic medical conditions.

So how can you enjoy the outdoor events in Lexington this weekend while staying safe in the heat? Here are some tips to keep in mind:

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and caffeine, which can dehydrate you. Dress appropriately: Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and a hat to protect yourself from the sun. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen regularly. Take breaks: If you start feeling too hot or fatigued, take a break in a cool, shaded area. Use fans and air conditioning: If possible, stay indoors or in air-conditioned areas during the hottest parts of the day. Use fans or air conditioning to stay cool. Be aware of signs of heat-related illnesses: If you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms like dizziness, confusion, nausea, or a high body temperature, seek medical attention immediately.

By following these tips, you can enjoy all the outdoor events that Lexington has to offer this weekend while staying safe in the heat. Don’t let the heat ruin your fun – stay cool and hydrated, and have a great time!

News Source : LEX 18 News – Lexington, KY (WLEX)

Source Link :How to stay safe amid warmer temperatures/