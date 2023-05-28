Summer Self-Care: “Get Ready for Summer with Me: Clothing Haul, Vision Boards, Nails, Tanning, and Self-Care for a Perfect Glow Up!”

Heading 1: Summer Glow Up & Prepare with Me

Summer is just around the corner, and it’s time to start preparing for the season of sunshine, beach trips, and fun outdoor activities. In this article, I’ll be sharing with you my summer glow up routine that includes a try-on clothing haul, vision boards, nails, tanning, and self-care tips.

Heading 2: Try-On Clothing Haul

One of the best ways to prepare for summer is by updating your wardrobe. I recently went on a shopping spree and picked out some cute summer outfits that I’d like to share with you.

First up, I found a cute floral sundress that’s perfect for a day out in the sun. I paired it with some strappy sandals and a woven bag to complete the look.

Next, I picked up a pair of high-waisted denim shorts and a crop top. The crop top is a pastel purple color, and it has a cute tie-front detail. I added some white sneakers and a denim jacket to complete the outfit.

Lastly, I found a flowy maxi dress that’s perfect for a summer evening event. The dress has a beautiful floral print, and I paired it with some nude high heels.

Heading 3: Vision Boards

A vision board is a great way to set goals and manifest your dreams. I like to create a vision board at the beginning of every season to help me stay focused and motivated.

To create a vision board, you’ll need a poster board, some magazines, scissors, glue, and markers. Start by cutting out pictures and words from the magazines that represent your goals and dreams. Then, arrange them on the poster board and glue them down. Finally, add any additional decorations or markers to make it your own.

My summer vision board includes pictures of the beach, travel destinations, and fitness goals. I also added some motivational quotes to keep me motivated throughout the season.

Heading 4: Nails

Summer is the perfect time to experiment with fun and bold nail colors. I like to switch up my nail color every week to keep things interesting.

Some of my favorite summer nail colors include coral, turquoise, and neon pink. I also like to add some glitter or nail art to make them stand out.

If you’re not comfortable doing your own nails, consider booking a mani-pedi appointment at your local salon. It’s a great way to pamper yourself and get some relaxation time in.

Heading 5: Tanning

A summer glow up wouldn’t be complete without a tan. However, it’s important to protect your skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun.

Consider using a self-tanning product instead. Some of my favorite self-tanners include St. Tropez and Tan Luxe. They give you a natural-looking tan without the risk of skin damage.

If you prefer to soak up the sun, make sure to apply sunscreen with at least SPF 30 and reapply every two hours. Also, consider wearing a hat and sunglasses to protect your face from the sun.

Heading 6: Self-Care

Finally, self-care is essential for a summer glow up. Take some time to relax and recharge your batteries.

Some self-care activities include reading a book, taking a bubble bath, practicing yoga, or going for a walk in nature.

Make sure to prioritize your mental and physical health this summer. It will help you feel refreshed and ready to take on anything that comes your way.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, a summer glow up is all about preparing yourself for the season ahead. By updating your wardrobe, creating a vision board, experimenting with nail colors, tanning safely, and practicing self-care, you’ll be ready to tackle anything that comes your way this summer.

