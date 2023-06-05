“Summer Stew Recipe”: A Kidney-Friendly Stew for Summer: Featuring Courgette, Squash, and Tomato

Summer Stew with Courgette, Squash and Tomato

Summer is the season of fresh and vibrant vegetables. The bounty of summer produce is always a delight to work with in the kitchen. This summer stew recipe with courgette, squash and tomato is a perfect way to enjoy the goodness of summer vegetables. This recipe is rich in flavor and nutrients, making it a perfect meal for people with kidney problems.

Ingredients

1 courgette, sliced

1 squash, sliced

2 tomatoes, diced

1 onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

Instructions

Preheat a large pot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add olive oil and sauté onion and garlic for 2-3 minutes until fragrant. Add courgette and squash to the pot and sauté for 5 minutes until they begin to soften. Add diced tomatoes, dried oregano, dried basil, salt, and black pepper. Stir well and cook for 2-3 minutes. Pour low-sodium chicken broth into the pot. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 15-20 minutes until the vegetables are tender. Remove from heat and serve hot.

Nutritional Information

This summer stew recipe with courgette, squash and tomato is low in sodium and high in nutrients. It is an excellent source of vitamin C, vitamin A, and fiber. Here is the nutritional information for one serving of this recipe:

Calories: 120

Protein: 4g

Fat: 7g

Carbohydrates: 13g

Fiber: 4g

Sodium: 240mg

Conclusion

This summer stew with courgette, squash, and tomato is a perfect meal for people with kidney problems. It is low in sodium and high in nutrients, making it an excellent choice for maintaining a healthy diet. This recipe is easy to make and can be customized to suit your taste buds. You can add more vegetables or protein to make it a complete meal. So, give this recipe a try and enjoy the goodness of summer vegetables!

Summer vegetable stew recipes Courgette and squash stew Tomato-based summer stews Kidney-friendly summer recipes Low-sodium summer stews

News Source : Kidney Care UK

Source Link :Summer stew with courgette, squash and tomato | Kidney Kitchen/