“Summer sweatproof makeup tutorial”: Summer-Proof Everyday Makeup Look: A Tutorial for a Natural, No-Makeup Appearance

Everyday No Makeup Look for Summers

Summers can be a tough time for makeup lovers as the heat and humidity can cause makeup to melt and smudge. However, that does not mean you have to give up on makeup altogether. With a few tweaks to your routine and product choices, you can achieve a no-makeup makeup look that is perfect for the summer season. Here is a simple summer sweatproof makeup tutorial that you can follow for an everyday look.

Step 1: Prep your skin

Before applying any makeup, it is essential to prep your skin properly. Start by cleansing your face with a gentle cleanser and moisturize your skin with a lightweight moisturizer that is suitable for your skin type. This will help create a smooth canvas for your makeup to adhere to and prevent your makeup from melting off your face.

Step 2: Apply sunscreen

Since summers mean increased exposure to the sun, it is crucial to apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 before stepping out. Sunscreen not only protects your skin from harmful UV rays but also helps to keep your makeup in place and prevent it from melting off your face.

Step 3: Use a lightweight foundation

A heavy foundation can feel suffocating and uncomfortable during summers. Opt for a lightweight foundation or a tinted moisturizer that will provide coverage while still allowing your skin to breathe. Apply the foundation using a damp beauty blender or a brush for a flawless finish.

Step 4: Conceal where necessary

If you have any blemishes or dark circles, use a concealer to cover them up. Choose a lightweight formula that is not too thick or heavy, as this can cake up in the heat and give an unnatural look. Apply the concealer with a brush or your fingers and blend it in well with the foundation.

Step 5: Set your makeup

To ensure that your makeup stays in place, set it with a translucent powder or a setting spray. This will help to absorb any excess oil and sweat and keep your makeup looking fresh for longer. Apply the powder or spray lightly, focusing on the areas where you tend to get oily.

Step 6: Add some color

To give your face some dimension and color, use a bronzer or a blush. Apply the bronzer to the hollows of your cheeks and along your jawline for a natural-looking contour. Use a blush in a peachy or pink shade on the apples of your cheeks for a healthy flush of color.

Step 7: Define your eyes

You don’t need to go all out with eye makeup during summers. Keep it simple and define your eyes with a neutral eyeshadow shade or a light brown eyeliner. Apply the eyeshadow to your eyelids and blend it outwards for a soft, natural look. Use the eyeliner to line your upper lash line and give the illusion of thicker lashes.

Step 8: Finish with a lip balm

To complete your no-makeup makeup look, finish off with a tinted lip balm or a sheer lipstick. This will add a hint of color to your lips while keeping them moisturized and protected from the sun. Avoid using matte or long-wearing lipsticks as they can be drying and uncomfortable during summers.

With these simple steps, you can achieve a natural, sweatproof makeup look that is perfect for summers. Remember to keep it lightweight, minimal, and focused on enhancing your natural features. Happy summer!

Source Link :Everyday No makeup Look for summers | summer sweatproof makeup tutorial/

