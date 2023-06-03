“Summer travel scams prevention”: Summer Travel Scams Prevention Tips Shared by Cyber Security Expert

This Year’s New Challenge: ChatGPT’s Potential to Make Travel Season Scams Harder to Detect

The summer travel season is upon us and scammers are coming up with ways to steal your money. Cybersecurity experts believe these travel scams are going to continue to grow as more people get back to traveling, which could cause billions of dollars in losses from fraud. This year’s new challenge is how ChatGPT has the potential to make travel season scams harder to detect.

ChatGPT Levels the Playing Field for Scammers

According to Brian Ledbetter, a senior security strategist with GuidePoint Security, ChatGPT has leveled the playing field for scammers to leverage technology to reduce grammatical and spelling errors that were previously used to detect scams. As a result, scammers can create more sophisticated and convincing messages that can be harder to detect.

Scammers Target Travel Savings

Experts say ChatGPT may play a factor as a lot of folks are eager to capitalize on any cost savings they may be able to achieve with couponing and other discounts. Scammers are aware of that and are looking to defraud customers by presenting significant travel savings if they follow these steps – and those steps may lead to the loss of sensitive data or money. If you receive information that may sound too good to be true regarding travel, Ledbetter recommends picking up the phone to verify the information before taking any action.

Phishing and Gift Card Scams

Scammers use phishing to defraud people by sending out emails offering gift cards or other incentives. These emails may look legitimate, but they are designed to steal sensitive data or money. Ledbetter cautions that most airlines don’t offer gift cards, so if you receive an email offering a gift card in exchange for booking a flight, it’s best to pick up the phone or go to the airline’s website directly to verify the offer.

Voice Synthesis Technology

There are websites that can capture an audio recording of a person’s voice and then synthesize the voice according to text that is inputted into the website. Scammers can leverage this technology to defraud people by capturing the voice of a loved one and using it to convince people to take action that leads to the loss of sensitive data or money. Ledbetter suggests contacting the person directly through their phone number to verify it’s truly them before taking any action.

Conclusion

The advance technology of AI and ChatGPT has made it increasingly difficult to differentiate between what is real and what is not. As we head into the summer travel season, it’s important to be vigilant and verify any information you receive before taking any action. By doing so, you can protect yourself from falling victim to travel season scams.

News Source : Dominique Newland

Source Link :Cyber security expert shares how to prevent summer travel scams/