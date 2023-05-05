“Summerlin crash” Today : Woman dies in Summerlin car accident

Woman Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Summerlin

A tragic incident took place on Thursday night in Summerlin when a woman was fatally struck by a vehicle. According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, the accident occurred around 11:05 p.m. on Summerlin Parkway, west of Anasazi Drive. The woman was hit by a Toyota Camry that was heading west on the parkway. Sadly, she died at the scene of the crash.

Sgt. Jason Buratczuk of the Nevada Highway Patrol said that speed and impairment were not factors in the accident. The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing. The authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim.

The accident had an immediate impact on the traffic situation in the area, and the police had to divert traffic off Summerlin Parkway at Anasazi. Drivers were advised to avoid the area, and road closures were in place for several hours after the accident. The authorities have not yet released any further updates about the incident.

The news of the accident has shocked the local community, and many residents have expressed their condolences to the family and friends of the victim. It is a sad reminder of the dangers that exist on our roads and the importance of being vigilant when driving or crossing the street.

Pedestrian accidents are unfortunately common in Nevada, and they often result in serious injuries or fatalities. According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, pedestrian deaths accounted for 23% of all traffic fatalities in the state in 2019. The authorities have been working to improve pedestrian safety by implementing measures such as crosswalks, pedestrian signals, and traffic calming measures.

However, it is also crucial for drivers to be aware of pedestrians and to follow traffic laws. It is essential to slow down in areas where pedestrians are likely to be present, such as near schools, parks, and residential areas. Drivers should also avoid distractions such as texting, eating, or using their phones while driving.

In conclusion, the tragic accident that occurred on Summerlin Parkway serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety. We must all do our part to ensure that our roads are safe for all users, whether we are drivers, pedestrians, or cyclists. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim, and we hope that the authorities will continue to work to prevent such accidents from happening in the future.

News Source : David Wilson

Source Link :Summerlin crash leaves woman dead/