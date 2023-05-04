“Summit County death notices” Today : Akron.com Obituaries: Summit County Death Notices

Ohio Department of Health Death Notices for March

The Ohio Department of Health recently released a partial list of death notices for the month of March. These notices serve as a reminder of the lives lost in our communities and offer condolences to their loved ones.

Cheryl R. McKown, a resident of Barberton, passed away on March 10th, 2023 at the age of 62. She was born on November 30th, 1960. Another Barberton resident, Dannie L. Meade, also passed away in March at the age of 65. She was born on February 26th, 1957, and passed away on March 3rd, 2023.

Terrence K. Mcleod of Coventry passed away on February 24th, 2023 at the age of 79. He was born on September 14th, 1943. Betty L. Melesky, a resident of Akron, passed away on March 22nd, 2023 at the age of 95. She was born on January 18th, 1927.

David A. Mezzacapo of Cuyahoga Falls passed away on February 27th, 2023 at the age of 84. He was born on October 6th, 1938. John L. Michael, a resident of Akron, passed away on March 6th, 2023 at the age of 84. He was born on September 1st, 1938.

Floyd W. Miller of Barberton passed away on March 1st, 2023 at the age of 75. He was born on July 30th, 1947. Kim A. Miller of Cuyahoga Falls passed away on February 27th, 2023 at the age of 77. She was born on January 18th, 1946.

Rosemary Mitchem of Akron passed away on March 23rd, 2023 at the age of 69. She was born on February 24th, 1954. Joann P

