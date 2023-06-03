Sumter Accident Claims the Life of Eugene Olsen Jr.

Eugene Olsen Jr dies in Sumter accident

Who was Eugene Olsen Jr?

Eugene Olsen Jr was a beloved member of the Sumter community. He was a 57-year-old man who had lived in Sumter for most of his life. He was known for his kind heart, his love of fishing, and his dedication to his family and friends.

The accident

On the evening of August 25th, 2021, Eugene Olsen Jr was driving his pickup truck on Highway 378 when he was involved in a collision with another vehicle. The accident occurred near the intersection of Highway 378 and South Pike East Road.

According to reports, the driver of the other vehicle was attempting to turn onto South Pike East Road when they collided with Eugene Olsen Jr’s truck. The impact of the collision caused Eugene Olsen Jr’s truck to veer off the road and crash into a nearby ditch.

Emergency services were called to the scene, and Eugene Olsen Jr was transported to the Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital for treatment. Sadly, he passed away from his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The aftermath

The news of Eugene Olsen Jr’s death has shaken the Sumter community. He was a well-known and well-loved member of the community, and his loss is felt deeply by all who knew him.

Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and share memories of Eugene Olsen Jr. Friends and family have described him as a kind and generous man who always put others first.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing, and it is not yet clear who was at fault. However, the community is coming together to support Eugene Olsen Jr’s family during this difficult time.

A life remembered

Eugene Olsen Jr’s death is a tragic loss for the Sumter community. He was a man who touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed. As the community mourns his passing, they will also remember the kindness and generosity that he showed to others throughout his life.

