Sumter Car Accident Claims the Life of Eugene Olsen, a Summerton Resident: Obituary

Eugene Olsen Obituary: Summerton Man Killed in Sumter Car Accident

Early Life and Education

Eugene Olsen was born in Summerton, South Carolina, on May 1, 1985. He grew up in a loving family and attended Summerton High School, where he excelled in academics and sports. Eugene was a natural athlete, and he loved to play basketball and football.

After graduating from high school, Eugene attended the University of South Carolina, where he majored in business. He was an outstanding student and was well-liked by his professors and classmates.

Career and Family

After graduating from college, Eugene began working at a local bank in Sumter. He quickly rose through the ranks and became a senior loan officer. Eugene was respected by his colleagues and clients and was known for his dedication and hard work.

Eugene married his high school sweetheart, Sarah, in 2010. They had two children, a son named James and a daughter named Emily. Eugene was a devoted husband and father and loved spending time with his family.

Tragic Accident

On the morning of July 15, 2021, Eugene was driving to work when he was involved in a car accident on Highway 378 in Sumter. According to the police report, another driver ran a red light and collided with Eugene’s car.

Eugene suffered severe injuries in the accident and was rushed to the hospital. Despite the efforts of the medical staff, Eugene passed away later that day. He was only 36 years old.

Remembering Eugene

Eugene’s sudden and tragic death has left his family, friends, and colleagues in shock and disbelief. He was a kind, generous, and hardworking person who touched the lives of everyone he met.

Eugene will be remembered for his infectious smile, his positive attitude, and his unwavering commitment to his family and community. He was a role model to many, and his legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of those who knew him.

Final Thoughts

The loss of Eugene Olsen is a tragedy that has left a deep void in the lives of his loved ones. He will be missed dearly, but his memory will continue to inspire us all to live our lives with kindness, compassion, and dedication.

Rest in peace, Eugene Olsen.

